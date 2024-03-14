Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Grows By 100.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Atlanticus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

