Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rises By 272.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the February 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

