Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 41.2%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.26.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Articles
