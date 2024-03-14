Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 41.2%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

