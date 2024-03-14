Short Interest in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Drops By 37.5%

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AP Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AP Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. AP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AP Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of AP Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 243,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in AP Acquisition by 32.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

