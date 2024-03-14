Short Interest in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Grows By 325.0%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,589,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMV opened at $10.87 on Thursday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.