Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MCON stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.69) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. Mincon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

