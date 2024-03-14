Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $36.14

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.14, but opened at $38.57. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 33,766 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

