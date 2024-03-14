Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Kernel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Price Performance

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.