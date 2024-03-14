Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 209,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $59.54 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

