Shaolin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 5.73% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 123.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 113,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATMC stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

