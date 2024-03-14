SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

SentinelOne Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of S stock traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 11,958,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,888,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

