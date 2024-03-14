SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.15. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 34,609 shares trading hands.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $526.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
