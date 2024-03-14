SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.15. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 34,609 shares trading hands.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $526.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in SecureWorks by 56.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 170,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.6% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.