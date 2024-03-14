SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.6 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.080 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Down 1.5 %
SCWX stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.06.
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,512.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 597,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,841.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
