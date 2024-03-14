Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of TBBB opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

