Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.02

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.02 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 650699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

