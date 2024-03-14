Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

