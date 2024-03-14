Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,835 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 970,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.