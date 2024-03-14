Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 124,390 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $24.53.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

