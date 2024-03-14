Saunders International Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th.
Saunders International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Saunders International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saunders International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.