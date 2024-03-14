Sareum (LON:SAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.38), with a volume of 354285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

Sareum Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £16.14 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.79.

Sareum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.