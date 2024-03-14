Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

SRPT stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

