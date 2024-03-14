Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells $93,549.73 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

