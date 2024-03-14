Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sanlam Stock Up 0.0 %
SLLDY stock traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.93. 11,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$5.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.46.
Sanlam Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanlam
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Look Beyond S&P 500 for Big Winners Excluded From Index
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.