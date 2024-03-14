Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 161,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,883,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

