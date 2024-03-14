Safe Price Reaches $1.99 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00002822 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.44 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00122720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00019790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99040819 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

