Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $116.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.