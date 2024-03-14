Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

RSI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $997,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

