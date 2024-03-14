Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.65

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$135.65 and last traded at C$135.55, with a volume of 797379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$124.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

