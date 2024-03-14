Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Netflix stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $613.18. 429,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,047. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.