Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Purchases Shares of 116 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $960.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $949.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

