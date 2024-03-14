Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.45. 97,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

