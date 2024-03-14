Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.35.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.87. 106,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.46 and its 200-day moving average is $453.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

