Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.23

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 14506443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,261,183 shares of company stock valued at $31,666,501 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

