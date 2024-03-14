Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $185.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

NYSE:DKS traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.48. 3,339,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

