Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $185.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.
View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.