Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 11,000 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 291.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

