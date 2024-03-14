RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.