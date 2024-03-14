Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $630,000 Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KCCA traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 516,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,414. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.