Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $10,507,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 120,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,791. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $383.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

