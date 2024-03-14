Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 629 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,247. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

