Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.89. 1,543,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

