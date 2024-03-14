Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 246.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,232. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

