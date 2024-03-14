Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.