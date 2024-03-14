Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

