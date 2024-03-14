Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. 433,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

