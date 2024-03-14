Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

HDSN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 145,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.