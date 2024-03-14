Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $178.21 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

