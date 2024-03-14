Riverwater Partners LLC Has $291,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 30.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Solar by 21.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

FSLR stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.45. 1,319,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,837. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

