Riverwater Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tecnoglass accounts for approximately 1.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 87,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

