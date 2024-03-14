Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 402,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

