Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $96,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

